More than 200 residents of Ayetoro Community in Ilaje Local Government of Ondo State were at the weekend displaced by the surge from Atlantic Ocean.

The surge reportedly sacked the community and destroyed more than ten houses.

Emmanuel Aralu, a resident, said the ocean began to overflow its bank on Saturday night and caught many of the residents unaware.

Aralu said no fewer than 25 houses were affected while no fewer than 200 people were rendered homeless with water submerging most of the houses in the community.

He said besides the houses that were submerged, other properties worth million of Naira were destroyed during the surge.

“The surge occurred in the middle of the night when many people had retired to the bed.

“We tried to pack some of our property out. But when we noticed that most of the houses had been submerged, we had to evacuate the people from their houses.

“Property worth millions of Naira were destroyed and washed away into the middle of the ocean. “Houses were also washed away by the ocean and it has claimed more than 500 meters from its bank,” he said.

Aralu called on the state government to come to the aid of the people of the community.

He said the embarkment project by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) had failed to prevent ocean surges in the area.

He also called on the authorities of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) to assist the community.

He said: “We want to appeal to the state government and other relevant commissions to quickly come to our aid and give necessary assistance before the surge sacks the whole community.”