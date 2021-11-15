Obi Cubana’s Abuja club shut indefinitely

Following the electrocution of a customer, the management of Hustle and Bustle, a club owned by Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, has suspended operations of the club indefinitely.

The club’s management confirmed that the tragic incident occurred on Sunday.

“We have closed till further notice. This is due to the loss of our esteemed client. We are deeply saddened by this situation and need time to heal from it,” the statement read.

“Our prayers are with the families of the lost soul. May her soul Rest In Peace. We sympathize with the family on this unbearable loss. Kindly bear with us as we pass through this storm.”