Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has warned that any civil servant in the state that complies with the sit-at-home order by separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and fails to report to work on Wednesday, would be sanctioned.

The Governor directed Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments and Agencies to monitor workers attendance report compliance accordingly.

Obiano’s directive came just as the Anambra Police Command has debunked news reports that IPOB members took to the streets and roads of Onitsha on a march to sensitize the public on the May 30 sit- at-home order the Igbo separatists declared.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed (SP), in a statement Tuesday described the publication as fictitious and malicious, saying that it was aimed at causing confusion.

Governor Obiano in a memo by State Head of Service Mr. Harry Udu, sighted by newsmen, asked workers in the state to resume work without fail on Wednesday after today’s Democracy Day holiday.

The memo reads in part: “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, has directed that work resumes on Wednesday, 30th May, after the Public Holiday on 29th May.

“All Public Servants must, therefore, report to their duty posts on Wednesday and the rest of the week.

“Permanent Secretaries and Heads of MDAs should monitor and report compliance unfailingly. Please circulate to all your staff.”

The Police in its statement said: “The publication is not only fictitious but also mischievously orchestrated by those elements who are not happy with the prevailing peace in the state which the police and other law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to maintain.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Indigenous People of Biafra is still a proscribed organization, hence all its activities remain illegal.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Garba Baba Umar, once again enjoined all the good people of the State to disregard alleged calls by any group urging them to sit at home on the 30/5/2018 and go about their lawful businesses.

“The CP further assured the public that adequate security arrangements have been put in place by combined security forces in the State to nip in the bud any threat emanating from such groups.”

The spokesman warned that the police would not hesitate to deal decisively with any individual or groups under any guise who would attempt to disrupt public peace in the state.

Meanwhile, the situation in the cities Tuesday, though calm, was equally apprehensive as people expressed fears of the unknown come Wednesday.