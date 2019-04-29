<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, has advised the newly admitted students to make determined efforts to ensure success in their academics.

He said that this would make them to justify their admission into the university.

Ogunbodede gave the advice on Monday in his address at the institution’s matriculation for those admitted for the 2018/2019 academic session at the Oduduwa Hall Amphitheater.

He congratulated the students for being lucky to be admitted into the university.

The VC said that out of 37,059 students that made OAU their first choice, only 6,650 were admitted.

According to him, the institution has been able to produce satisfactory and qualitative manpower that meets the needs of both the nation and the international community.

He appealed to them to maintain the standard of knowledge and intellectual excellence the school had been known for globally.

The VC admonished the students to face their studies squarely by combining academic excellence with culture in a challenging, competitive and diverse academic environment.

Ogunbodede advised them to learn from their qualified and resourceful lecturers and seek counsel from the right channel, especially, from the Students Affairs Division and the institution’s Health Centre.

The Vice-Chancellor advised them to keep away from their colleagues that might want to lure them into any form of immorality.

“The university seriously frowns against all forms of anti-social behaviours that are capable of disrupting the smooth running of its academic calendar.

“Therefore, we implore you to desist from anti-social displays.

“But only make choice of friends that will positively influence you and cultivate attitudes that will lead you to overall success,” he said.

Ogunbodede said that the university had zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, violent behaviour, flagrant disregard to constituted authority and sexual harassment.

He also advised them to eschew every form of deplorable behaviour and other similar vices to safeguard their studentship and ensure successful academic career.