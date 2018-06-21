The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has lifted the suspension on two of the students suspended last year.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Eyitope Ogunbodede, made this pronouncement during a meeting conveyed by the Dean of Students Affairs, Isiaka Aransi, alongside other principal officers of the institution.

Recall that Omole Ibukun, a final year student of Civil Engineering and Oluwalade Babatunde, a 300 level student of English were suspended after their involvement in the power outage protest in October.

He also ordered the reactivation of the online E-portal of other four students; Kazeem Olalekan, Oyedeji Samson, Gbenga Oloniniran, and Afolabi Samuel.

Also, at the meeting were members of the Association of Campus Journalists.

“I have no interest in the victimisation of any student. I love a vibrant union but it should be done in a right manner,” the VC said.

He further highlighted that the university is not interested in jailing the students.

“We will like to establish that the university is not in anyway interested in the victimisation of students and we never charged any of our students to court. It was done by the state. We want our students to be of good character for smooth running of activities.”

Mr. Ogunbodede however, reiterated the promise to lift the ban on union activities.

When asked about the other former union executives who fought over fund last year, Tosin Jacob and Adedayo Emmanuel, the VC said they have been placed on a two-semester suspension.

“We cannot compromise the suspension of those who brought national disgrace to the school.”

However, reacting to this development, one of the reinstated student, Omole Ibukun, said, “it is not yet a victory until we are rid of victimisation and repression on Nigerian campuses, especially in OAU.”