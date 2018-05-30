The Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has appointed Mrs Margaret Omosule as the Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council of the University.

Omosule is the 12th since the inception of the university to occupy the postion of registrar.

The appointment was contained in a press release by the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife.

Olarewaju said that prior to her appointment, Omosule was the Deputy Registrar and the acting Director, Vice-Chancellor’s Office.

He said that Omosule (Nee Ejimirhugbe), a native of Ughelli South Local Government, Delta Central Senatorial District, Delta State, was born on April 8, 1961 in Arijan, Ogun State.

The new registrar holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) (Ed.) degree in History (1984) and Masters Degree (M.A.) in Guidance and Counselling (1990) both from OAU, Ile-Ife.

According to the release, the new registrar is currently on her Ph.D Programme in the Department of Educational Foundation and Counseling, Faculty of Education, OAU, Ile-Ife.

“Before now she had worked as an Education Officer at the Ministry of Education, Akure during her NYSC Schedule between 1984 and 1985; was also Guidance and Counsellor, Moremi High School, OAU, Ile-Ife from 1991 to 1995,

“She later went on sabbatical leave at Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagu, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State from May 1 2014, to April 30, 2015.

“Omosule joined the service of OAU as an administrative officer 1, on Jan 23, 1995 and rose through the ranks to the post of Deputy Registrar in 2011, which was her designation prior to her appointment as the registrar.

“Omosule had also rendered services to the following national and international bodies- the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the USAID Funded COMPASS Project, Baseline Household Facility and School Surveys, 2015.

“In addition, she served in the Technical Committee on Learning Plus (an initiative of UNICEF’s Basic Education and Gender Equity (BEGE) programme),” Olarewaju said.