The vice-chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, has warned that there should be no going back on the Amotekun initiative security outfit also known as Western Nigeria Security Network planned by the southwest governors.

Coming under the umbrella of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), Operation Amotekun is an initiative of the six governors in the southwest zone to include and train vigilantes, hunters, and members of the Oodua Peoples Congress to take part in the Western Nigeria Security Outfit.

He warned that the Federal Government must not jeopardise the efforts designed by the state governors in the Yoruba land to beef up security in the zone, explaining that the initiative was laudable.

Oba Alao made the warning when he led traditional rulers of Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo state to the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, on a sympathy visit over the inferno that gutted the 400-year-old Akesan market in Oyo town.

He assured the southwest governors of the backing of all and sundry in the Yoruba land and that the launching must come to past and be implemented in the interest of the people of the zone.

He said, “The Amotekun is an internal task force within the southwest, and they intend to work in collaboration with our National security agencies like the Army, the Police, among others. This imagery good initiative