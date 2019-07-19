<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has raised an alarm over the security challenge in the country, declaring that the southwest does not want war.

The monarch made this known after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house on Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders in the region, he revealed that the challenge in the southwestern part of the country is real as most rural communities have been occupied by strange people.

The Ooni added that the traditional leaders are prepared to work with the government to defend themselves from people he describes as bad eggs who may not all necessarily be Fulani’s.

He called on all those beating the drums of war as well as politicians escalating issues to desist from acts capable of causing anarchy as the nation cannot withstand a war.

He further disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari assured him that he will reveal his own side of the story on the issue of Ruga settlement as the issue has been taken out of context.