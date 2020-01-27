<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Omo N’oba N’edo Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin and Chairman Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers, over the weekend paid a royal visit to his Niger State counterpart, the Etsu Nupe and chairman Niger State Council of Traditional rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar in the ancient city of Bida, Niger State.

The Oba of Benin’s visit witnessed several cultural displays from different communities across Bida Emirate Council. They were capped by a grand Durbar which the Benin Monarch described as ‘awesome.’

Omo N’oba N’edo Ewuare II expressed appreciation for the warm reception, adding that his visit was to return the gesture accorded him by the Etsu Nupe during his coronation and anniversary which coincided with his birthday last year.





Omo N’oba N’edo recalled his kingdom’s relationship with the Bida emirate which dates back to the reign of his late father who enjoyed royal links with the late Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Umaru Sanda Ndayako.

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, had earlier informed his guests and the entire gathering about the mutual relationship that existed between the two kingdoms and the common history they share particularly the brass works.

The visiting Oba of Benin was presented with a royal horse, sword, spear, shield and traditional regalia from the Bida Emirate Council and was also hosted to a gala night.

Among dignitaries present at the event were a representative of Niger State Governor, Hon. Bako Kasim Alfa, who represented Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Deputy Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly and representatives of the Emirs of Kontagora, Borgu, Agaie and Minna.