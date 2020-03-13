<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ll, has assured the Nigerian Army of support for peaceful coexistence among the people in Edo land.

He assured Gen. Usman Bello, the Brigade Commander of the 4 Brigade, Benin during a visitation with other senior officials to the Oba’s palace on Thursday.

While commending the military, the Oba described the Nigerian Army as the pride of the nation with a promise for more supports to the Brigade, Nigerian Army and other Security Agencies in the state.





Earlier, Bello told the monarch that he was in the palace to solicit royal blessings and usual palace support to the brigade and the Nigerian Army in general.

Bello promised that the Nigerian Army would continue to ensure the safety and security of lives and property in Edo and its environs.