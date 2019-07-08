<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo is the biggest problem of the country.

Akiolu spoke at the public presentation of Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics, a book by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

The event held at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos and was attended by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Speaker, House of Reps, Ibrahim Wase; APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu; governors in the South West, Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, former governors, ministers, diplomats, traditional rulers, among others.

Akiolu had referenced a section of the memoir where Osoba claimed that Obasanjo deceived the then governors of the Alliance for Democracy and Afenifere.

The traditional ruler said he had always believed that the former president was deceptive.

He added that the knowledge sustained ex-Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu.

“The problem we are having in this country is this and I will continue to say it that the number one problem of Nigeria is Obasanjo,” he said.