



The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, has described the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as an asset to Nigeria.

He said he was proud of him as his Yoruba son and for his contribution s to political, social and economic survival of Nigeria.

The Oluwo, who spoke with reporters in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Saturday, said Tinubu as a progressive politician and a non tribalistic nationalist and has commited his resources to Nigeria unity.

According to the first class monarch, everything about Tinubu is provision of quality representation as exemplified in the digital turning around of Lagos during his tenure as governor.

The Oluwo, who pointed out the tempo of development in the state known as Centre of Excellence, described Tinubu as the architect of modern Lagos.

Oluwo further described the APC national leader as a symbol of unity, saying with his economic and political contacts and establishments across Nigeria he had contributed to a united Nigeria.

Oba Akanbi appealed to Nigerians to pray for past nationalists and rally support for current nationalists to encourage them to pilot the nation to a constructive end.

In his words: “Tinubu is an asset to Nigeria as a whole. He made the first mega city in Nigeria and turned it into a digital metropolis. He is the architect of modern Nigeria and a rallying point to all even across geo-political zones of the country.

“He is a leader of merit, committing his resources to national integration through his economic and political resources. God has used him to make many Nigerians in different capacities. He is a complete Nigerian of no discrimination, nepotism nor division. He is a force and a rallying point. I am proud to have him as my son. He is making me proud. Spiritually and traditionally, I am his father.

“I am proud to have children of national and international stature like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. I consider this as a blessing to me. They all made me proud and I easily make reference to them. It is one thing to be influential and another thing to commit the influence to the growth of your country. So, I charge aspiring young Nigerians to emulate Tinubu in the promotion of national unity, survival and development of this nation.”