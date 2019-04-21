<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, on Saturday unveiled the new Iyalode of Ibadanland, Chief Mrs. Theresa Oyekanmi, to the members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

Oba Adetunji unveiled Oyekanmi during a visit of CCII members to his palace, located at Popoyemoja in Ibadan.

CCII, DAILY POST reports is the apex socio-cultural group in Ibadan.

The CCII members were led by their President-General, Chief Yemi Soladoye, who recently got elected for a second term in office.

They were in the palace to pay homage and receive royal blessing as the weeklong Ibadan 2019 Cultural festival begins.

The monarch, who thanked the CCII leadership and members of Iyalode-In-Council for their visit, used the opportunity to dispel rumours that Mrs. Oyekanmi, the current Otun Iyalode may be dropped for another candidate.

Oba Adetunji recalled the seamless ascension of hierarchy in Ibadan Republican chieftaincy system which predated country’s amalgamation in 1914.

The monarch said, “Many have come to me that I should not crown you (Otun Iyalode) but I asked them what were your sins and why did they say I should not make you, a next in the rank to be Iyalode?

“Up till now, they have not come back to answer my question. So by the grace of God, I will make you the Iyalode of Ibadan,” Oba Adetunji said to the chagrin of the CCII members.

He then prayed for long life for Iyalode and God’s mercy on his reign to enable him succeed as the paramount ruler of the city, reputed to be a war camp for the Yoruba warlords, many centuries ago.

Soladoye, while speaking lauded the monarch for the warm and colourful reception accorded them amidst pomp and pageantry, and asked the monarch to be prepared to grace the grand finale coming up on Saturday at the Lekan Salami stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Soladoye said over 100 Ibadan clubs and associations of indigenes across the globe, had written him of their participation, just as he listed awardees of the day to include AIG Fatai Oladipupo; a retired Lagos CP Fatai Owoseni and first African female Quantity Surveyor, Professor Olubola Babalola.

Others were Chief Owolabi Oladejo, Chief Dotun Sanusi and Alhaji Abideen Olajide.