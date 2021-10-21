OAU vice-chancellor urges youths to shun cultism as police launches POCACOV

The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede has urged youths to shun cultism and other tendencies that could jeopardize their future.

He gave the charge during the inauguration of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) in Osogbo, Osun State capital as part of moves to curb the menace.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Olokode inaugurated the campaign and urged youths to shun cultism and other vices.

Prof Ogunbodede who was the Guest Speaker at the event in his lecture highlighted the negative consequences of cultism on the youths and the society.

Speaking on the lecture titled “Cultism: A Growing Menace and Threat to Education,” Ogunbodede warned youths not to join cultism so as not to jeopardize their future.

The VC urged police authorities and other relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to sensitise youths on the need to stay away from criminal tendencies including cultism, hooliganism, thuggery and internet scam known as Yahoo-Yahoo.

Prof Ogunbodede noted that students who perpetrated crime on the pretext of cultism should be prosecuted and that any member of cult group who renounces cultism sincerely and repents genuinely should be rehabilitated and reintegrated rather than expelling such students from school.

The State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Youth, Yemi Lawal, commended the police for the initiative and appealed to youth to imbibe the good character and Omoluabi ethos.

Dignitaries at the event include the former Deputy Governor in the state, Otunba Grace Titilayo Laoye Ponle, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal and the Commissioner for Special Duty, Lekan Badmus, among others.