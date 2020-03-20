<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, have announced the closure of the university until further notice.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, on Friday, said this was in compliance with directives from the Federal Government.

The FG had on Thursday ordered all tertiary institutions and unity schools to shut down in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“All students of the university have been directed to proceed on a break, and those in the university’s halls of residence have been asked to vacate their hostels and go home.





“Accordingly, students are expected to be leaving their hostels and the campus beginning from Monday, March 23, 2020, latest by 5:00pm.

“Parents and guardians of our students are advised to ensure that their children and wards comply fully with the order,” the statement added.

Also, the OAU Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, has ordered “the suspension of all local, national and international conferences, seminars or workshops, scheduled to hold in the University, until further notice”.