The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has ordered students out of the halls of residence in order to continue the renovation it embarked upon at the end of last session.

In February, it was reported the plans of the university to renovate the halls of residence after an exclusive report on the poor state of eight undergraduate hostels.

The school authorities gave three male hostels: Awolowo hall, Education Trust Fund (ETF) hall, Angola hall and two female hostels; Mozambique hall and Alumni hall, a face-lift before the resumption day in May.

It was gathered that hostels like Fajuyi hall, Moremi hall and Akintola hall are yet to be renovated.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Dean of Students Affairs, Isiaka Aransi, and dated September 17, the school explained its actions.

“In view of the renovation/repairs currently being embarked on in the various halls of residence in the university, the division hereby advises all students to vacate the hall of residence on or before 6pm Tuesday, 18th of September 2018.

“This will enable the university management to continue the renovation and repairs of halls of residence,” the release read.

However, the management exempted foreign and the medical students who are currently in session.

“Students should please note that only medical students whose semester is ongoing and foreign students are exempted from this directive,” it was further stated.

The management also reaffirmed the resumption date.

“As contained in the university’s calendar approved by senate, all students are expected to come into residence on Sunday, 30th September 2018 when the rain semester of the academic session 2017/2018 will commence.”