The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) in collaboration with the National Council of Nigerian Muslim Organisations (NCNMO) has organised free surgeries for no fewer than 45 patients in Ile-Ife, Osun.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the Free Health Medical Mission, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, stated this in an interview at the OAU Health Centre, Ile-Ife.

Lasisi said that the exercise covered different ailments such as cataract, diabetes, hypertension and Hepatitis B as well as general medical screening.

”In all, 267 patients had been screened for various ailments and 45 had undergone surgeries, the medical mission is meant for all in the society.

”The programme is solely financed by Obafemi Awolowo University Muslims Graduates Association and the Diaspora; this caters for the consumables and the drugs,” he stated.

Lasisi also acknowledged the support of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, for providing access to the University Health Centre.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Sarah Alonge, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) lauded the organisers of the programme, saying it would go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of indigent persons.