In a determined effort at further cementing the existing superlative cordiality between the ancient city of Ile-Ife, and the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), the authorities of the University has embarked on sensitisation and distribution of relief materials to Ife community as part of their contribution to fight against Coronavirus that is hitting hard at many countries of the world.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, made the disclosure on Thursday during the release of the materials to the President of Ife Development Board, Comrade Lawrence Awowoyin, at Ooni’s Palace, Ile-Ife.

Ogunbodede commended Ooni for the fatherly role he has always played to the University, saying he had done enough to the University community, even during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the University thought it fit to fully support the efforts of the government and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, towards curtailing the pandemic in the country.

He said that the institution had initially distributed handbills that sensitised the people on how to curtail the spreading of Coronavirus.

According to him: “We are aware of the fact that the lockdown has denied members of the community the opportunity to go about their normal daily activities, thereby negatively affecting their means of livelihood.





We, however, take solace in the fact that since the advent of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria and Osun State, there is no single case of COVID-19 in Ile-Ife and it’s environs.”

He stated further:” It is our prayer that this no-case situation remains so in the entire Ife Community.”

He appealed to Nigerians to stay in their homes and observe social distancing as well as obey the guidelines released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In his response, the President of IDB, Comrade Lawrence Awowoyin, commended the OAU management for their good gesture.

Awowoyin said that if each one helped, at least, one person in providing succour, the pain of the vulnerable would be eliminated considerably, if not totally.

He commended the management for their commitment and willingness to provide the desired support for the proper and effective distribution of the relief materials to the citizens of the ancient city of Ile-Ife.

Items distributed by OAU included: 179 packs of 5kg Garri, and Seven and half bags of 50kg Garri.

Others are: 200 packs of OAU bottled water; One cow, 500 loaves of OAU bread and 200 bottles of 250ml Ifetizer (hand sanitiser). All the items donated to the Ife community are produced by the University.

In the entourage of the Vice-Chancellor were the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Chris Ajila; Registrar of the University, Mrs Margaret Omosule and Dr Peju Oyebisi, Director Corporate Services.