No fewer that 100 prisoners in Anambra have benefited from a free medical outreach of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) as part of events marking the 45th anniversary of the corps.

Mr Ebenezer Olawale, the Coordinator of NYSC in the state, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Awka on Sunday.

“NYSC was 45 years exactly on May 22 and we celebrated it here in Anambra with an array of programmes including free medical outreach for prison inmates.

“We attended to over 100 prisoners and also gave out drugs.

“As part of the celebrations, we also conducted environmental clean-up as well as road walks.

”We thank the good people of Anambra for the good relationships between the state and the NYSC and also solicit for more of such cooperation,” Olawale said.

He said that the scheme had done well in the last 45 years in executing its mandate of building bridges across the country.

According to him, distrust and mutual suspicion among tribes and regions as a result of the Nigerian civil war, has been eliminated to a large extent through the mobilisation of youths from a particular area of the country to places outside their states of origin.

“We thank God the core mandate of the Corps has been sustained all these years,” he said.

The coordinator described Anambra as one of the safest states for corps members in the country and thanked God for the good security atmosphere in the state.