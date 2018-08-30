The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says the 700 corps members deployed to Zamfara State currently taking their orientation course in Katsina State has nothing to do with security reasons.

The NYSC Zamfara State Coordinator, Mr Dahusi Muhammad made the clarification during the opening ceremony of the NYSC 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream II, on Thursday in Katsina.

‘’For us NYSC, we have our policy and procedures of doing things; we are always on camp based on the number of prospective corps members produced by institutions.

‘’Now as we speak, the number of corps members from our institutions are very limited to the extent that they cannot go round all the states of the federation.

‘’Because of that, the NYSC management deemed it necessary to merge some camps to make the orientation management easier.

‘’Only 700 corps members were deployed to Zamfara State as against the previous 2,000.

‘’That is the only reason, it has nothing to do with security situation in Zamfara as the security situation in the state has been taken care of by our able security personnel, there is no problem in Zamfara at all,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the NYSC Katsina State Coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda said that 1,700 corps members were deployed to the state.

She said that the NYSC has introduced Learning Initiative for Entrepreneurship (LIFE) to develop capacity of corps members in diversified vocational skills and entrepreneurship.

‘’That is in accordance with the National Qualification Framework, building capacities of these corps members has three approaches, entrepreneurship, vocational skills training, and Information Technology,’’ she said.

Sanda further said that the advantages of the project included free training opportunities for internship, provision of agriculture business opportunities, among others.