The National Youth Service Corps has warned corps members against unauthorised journeys and to remain in their place of Primary Assignments.

The state Coordinator of the NYSC, Belinda Faniyi, said this during the closing ceremony of 2019 batch ‘C’ stream 1 orientation programme held in Sagamu on Monday.

Faniyi warned corps members in the state against unauthorised journeys, saying, most of the accidents recorded were due to unauthorised journeys.

She also lamented cases of rejection of corps members and added that some of them occurred because some corps members sought rejection from where they were posted.

She said, “The level of rejection in Ogun state, I will say is below 30 percent.

“We find out that some of the corps members even when they are posted, some of them do not want to remain where they are posted because they feel that it is not related to the main discipline they studied.

“But, we always tell them we post them to the critical economic sector such as Health; Education and infrastructure. Those are the areas we post them to, we believe that whatever they might have studied also fall within these areas.”

“I also warn them that they should remain in their places of primary assignment and no unauthorised journeys because most of the accidents we recorded during the service year are mainly due to unauthorised journeys.

Meanwhile, the NYSC has appealed to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, to begin the payment of allowances to the corps members deployed in the state.