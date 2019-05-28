<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says it will blacklist institutions involved in fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates.

Shuaibu Ibrahim, director-general of NYSC, said the action would serve as a deterrent to other tertiary institutions in the country.

He made this known on Monday while speaking at a workshop organised for data entry officers from tertiary institutions, as well as deployment and relocation officers from NYSC.

The NYSC boss told the officers that unqualified graduates should not be enrolled in the forthcoming Batch B mobilisation in June.

Online registration for the Batch ‘B’ prospective corps members is scheduled to begin on June 1 and end on June 12.

“Corps-producing institutions are warned not to enrol unqualified graduates into the mobilisation process of the scheme. I advise all of you, participants, not to fall into the temptation of unscrupulous elements that may want to truncate the mobilisation process,” he said.

“The NYSC will blacklist any corps-producing institution that is involved in fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates in order to serve as a deterrent to others. As leaders, do the right thing. Let us maintain good integrity and check your data correctly.”

The scheme is a compulsory one-year service period for graduates of tertiary institutions.