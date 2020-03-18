<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)’s management has shut down all orientation camps nationwide as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

The directive came from the NYSC headquarters in Abuja Wednesday morning, according to a source.

The orientation camp of the 2020 Batch A Stream 1, was ongoing across the 37 centres in the country with the Stream 2 corps members expected to resume camp on April 2.

The coronavirus has killed over 7000 persons globally while three cases of the virus have been confirmed in Nigeria as at Tuesday.

NYSC had, last Thursday 12 March, performed the swearing-in ceremony for the 2020 Batch A, Stream 1 corps members, who came into the orientation camps on Tuesday 10 and were expected to leave on March 30.





Daily Trust gathered that despite the closure of camps, all corps members would receive their transport allowance and letters for their places of primary assignment, as well as their identity cards before leaving the orientation camps.

Countries all over the world are making efforts to limit large gatherings of people in an effort to discourage the spread of the virus.

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday ordered the postponement of the National Sports Festival earlier scheduled to begin this month in Edo State.

Also, the president has banned all foreign travels by government officials.