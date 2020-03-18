<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Youth Service Corps on Wednesday said it had planned ahead of the emergency closure of all camps across the country.

It also said it had posted all corp members to their places of primary assignment.

The South-West Director of the scheme, Attah Emmanuel, who made this disclosure, said the scheme rushed the orientation programme over Coronavirus fears.

He said, “We have planned ahead of this time and we have taken the decision to close all camps in the best interest of the nation and that of our corp members as well as staff.





“We rushed through some of the orientation programmes.

“I can confirm to you that all our corp members have been posted to their respective places of primary assignment.”

He revealed further that the directive from the headquarters was for all camps to be closed across the country.

The three-week compulsory orientation course for corp members was abruptly ended by the Federal Government on Wednesday in a bid to curtail the possible spread of Coronavirus.