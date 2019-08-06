<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has said that the Scheme remains the only stable workforce in Nigeria.

The DG stated this on Tuesday in Minna on a meeting with the Niger state Acting Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ketso, to request for a location to site the North Central area office of the scheme.

According to him, the NYSC can be seen in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria and do not go on strike observing that there will be challenge if the scheme is brought to an end.

“If you go to any nook and cranny in this country, you will see Corps members, I have been to rural areas in local government and I saw Corps members working there as doctors and in other occupation.

“I can assure you that if there are no much Corps members here and there, there will be challenge. Corps members do not go on strike, they are in national service and are ready to put in there best.”

Ibrahim then urged the state government to do their best to make the Corp members comfortable in order for them to give in their best.

He said he was in the state to ask the state government to provide accommodation to enable the scheme site its north central area office.

“we have gotten approval for the siteing of six area offices in the six geo-political zones across the country. Niger state has been chosen to host the North Central area office.

“We are here to appeal to the state government to provide accommodations for the staff that will be posted to man the secretariat. We hope you will oblige us this request.”

The Niger state Acting Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ketso, said the state government is ready to operate and partner with the NYSC to bring to reality the North Central area office in the state.

“We are ready to strengthen our relationship with all federal government institutions in the state. We are glad that NYSC valued us enough to choose the state to site its north central office.”

He further assured that the state government is working at constructing the permanent orientation camp to make the stay of the Corp members comfortable in the state adding that the construction of the girls hostel has commenced.