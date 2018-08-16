National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has released the names of the nine corps members that drowned at River Mayo-Selbe in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The corps members were part of a 22-man group that embarked on a picnic near River Mayo-Selbe penultimate week. Unfortunately, they were overwhelmed by a sudden increase in the water volume and surge of the river.

A list of the nine corps members obtained by newsmen from NYSC Headquarters in Abuja yesterday, indicates that four of them were from the South-South, one from the North-West and the rest four from the South-East.

Their names are Ucheonye Nkadi, Delta; Ijeh Chile, Delta; Irorobulor Blessing, Delta; Solomon Miracle, Edo, and Adams Zipporah, Kaduna.

The others are Ojimba Matilda, Imo; Maduike Thelma, Imo; Onoduagu Arinze, Enugu, and Ezeamama Ifeanyi, Anambra.

Meanwhile, following the incident, Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier-General Suleiman Kazaure, banned all forms of social outings by corps members without permission by either the Local Government Inspector or State Coordinator.

A condolence register has been opened in honour of the drowned corps members at NYSC Headquarters.