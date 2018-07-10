The National Youth Service Corps has said it will open its online registration portal for the 2018 Batch ‘B’ mobilisation exercise on Tuesday.

The Corps made this known in a statement on Monday.

It said all prospective corps members, “i.e Nigerians who have graduated from universities and mono/polytechnics both at home and abroad are to register for the mobilisation exercise between Tuesday, 10th July and 16th July, 2018”.

The statement gave a list of guidelines to help corps members with their registration, including a functional email address and Nigerian telephone numbers.

It added: “Such e-mail address and phone numbers must be maintained throughout the service year.

“For locally-trained graduates, only those whose names appear on the Senate/Academic Board Approved Result lists submitted by their institutions will have access to register on the NYSC portal.

“Foreign-trained prospective Corps Members should NOTE that ONLY those that graduated from accredited institutions are qualified for mobilization. Any foreign-trained prospective Corps Member who is in doubt of the accreditation status of his/her institution should approach the Federal Ministry of Education for verification.”