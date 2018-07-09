File Photo

National Youth Service Corps will, on Tuesday, open its online registration portal for the 2018 Batch ‘B’ mobilisation exercise.

In a statement issued by the agency, all prospective corps members, ”i.e Nigerians who have graduated from universities and mono/polytechnics both at home and abroad are to register for the mobilisation exercise between Tuesday, 10th July and 16th July, 2018.”

The statement gave a list of guidelines to help corp members with their registration.

Some of the guidelines include having a functional email address and Nigerian telephone numbers with which to register. “Such e-mail address and phone numbers must be maintained throughout the service year.

“For locally-trained graduates, only those whose names appear on the Senate/Academic Board Approved Result lists submitted by their institutions will have access to register on the NYSC portal

Foreign-trained prospective Corps Members should NOTE that ONLY those that graduated from accredited institutions are qualified for mobilization. Any foreign-trained prospective Corps Member who is in doubt of the accreditation status of his/her institution should approach the Federal Ministry of Education for verification.”

Other guidelines can be found in the statement issued on the Facebook page on Monday.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR