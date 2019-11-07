<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has registered 1,767 corps members for the 2019 Batch C, stream one orientation course in Niger.

Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch C, stream one corps members on Thursday in Paiko.

She said that the corps members registered were 893 female and 874 males.

“The corps members have exhibited positive disposition to the leadership and para- military training exercise,” she said.

Ajaiy urged the corps members to be law abiding and remain commendable during the stay in the orientation camp and after the camp.

In his address, Gov. Abubabkar of Niger, assured the corps members of adequate security and their general welfare within the period of their stay in the camp and after the camp.

Bello, who was represented by Mr Emmanuel Umar, the state Commissioner of Youth and Sport Development, advised the corps members to pay attention to the entrepreneurship skill acquisition and Development programme to acquire meaningful skills.

“There is no doubt that NYSC has remained a tool that promotes peace and national unity, I call you to work hard to sustain the vision and objectives of the scheme,” he said.

Bello enjoined the corps members to exhibit a high sense of discipline and abide by the rules and regulations of the camp.

Similarly, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board, called on the corps members to use their service year to contribute their quota to nation building and foster peace.

He reiterated the support of the board and government to improve facilities at the camp for safe and comfortable environment, adding that government was making efforts to complete the permanent orientation camp by end of the year.