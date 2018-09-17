The National Youth Service Corps has redeployed no fewer than 329 corps members posted to Ogun state to other states on marital or health grounds, having completed their orientation exercise.

Mrs Josephine Bakare, the NYSC State Coordinator, Ogun state, said this on Monday, at the formal closing ceremony of the orientation programme, which began on August 28 at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Sagamu.

Bakare said that the redeployed corps members were part of the 2,134 NYSC 2018 Batch “B’’ Stream II, who had just completed their orientation exercise.

She said that in Ogun state, corps members had been deployed to teach in schools, work in state and local government establishments, while some had also been posted to some cottage and agricultural industries.

Bakare urged employers of corps members to give them welfare packages that would motivate them to be fully committed to their primary assignment.

“Having gone through an intensive and regimented orientation in the past three weeks, I am optimistic of these youths’ readiness to commence the next phase of their national service.

“I commend the corps members for their tenacity and commitment to the national call and wish them a rewarding service year.

“I also urge them to take their postings in good faith, and pledge the scheme’s unflinching support for their welfare.

“We shall continue to ensure that the abundant skilled manpower and God-given talent in these vibrant youths are rightly channeled for the benefit of the people of Ogun state,’’ the state coordinator said.

She implored the corps members to steer clear of all forms of anti-social behaviour, and to relate cordially with the people of their host communities.

“Any act of indiscipline, absenteeism or truancy on your part will not be condoned,” Bakare warned.

In a similar vein, the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, urged the corps members to begin to explore ways of contributing their quota to the socio-economic development of Ogun state and Nigeria.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Afolabi Afuape, tasked the corps employers to assign challenging duties to them to optimise their productivity.

“Menial jobs do not dignify the NYSC scheme and corps members shouldn’t be seen as birds of passage or tools to be abused in service.

“Integrate them into the mainstream of your workforce, and give them the same opportunities as your permanent staff.

“It is our belief in Ogun state that the strength of our nation and the perpetuity of our national glory can only be made possible with our youths being involved in the nation-building process,” Amosun said.

He acknowledged the pivotal role corps members played in determining the direction of the electoral process, imploring them not to compromise their integrity during the 2019 general elections.

“The government will ensure that you carry out your electoral duties without any molestation or fear,” the governor assured.