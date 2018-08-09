The National Youth Service Corps in Taraba said the body of another corps member has been recovered from the Taraba river where nine youth corps members had drowned over the weekend.

The recovery brings to eight the number of bodies recovered so far.

The Corps said on Thursday that it was working on the recovery of the remaining drowned corps member still missing before releasing details of all the nine corps members involved the unfortunate incident.

Public Relations Officer of the NYSC in Taraba, Mr. Odeh Innuma, disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Sibre, near Jalingo.

Innuma, who said one corpse was recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to eight, said the search for the remaining one whose name he simply gave as Godiya from Kaduna State, was still on.

“We have all the details of the nine corps members involved in that unfortunate picnic tragedy, but it is not in our power to release the information to the media now.

“At appropriate time, the Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure will release detailed information about the corps members and even publish same in National newspapers.

“Just yesterday, the DG sent someone who went to Gashaka where the incident happened and the person has since returned to Abuja. So, we are all waiting to hear from the DG on the next line of action,” he said.

It was gathered that recovered bodies have been evacuated from Gashaka Local government area where the incident happened and deposited at the morgue of the federal medical center in Jalingo, the state capital.

Nine corps members had on Saturday last week drowned during a picnic party at Mayo-Selbe in Gashaka LGA of the state.