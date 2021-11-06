NYSC promotes marriage among corps members – official

The Director, North Central Area Office, Mrs. Loto Bolade Omolayo, at the weekend said that the one-year mandatory National Youth Service is also a place corps members can meet and marry.

Mrs Omolayo stated this while addressing corps members of batch C stream 1 during her oversight visit to the NYSC Benue State permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune.

The Area Director said that practising mutual respect and love is necessary, because one could never tell what the people one has met within the period of national service will become in the future, and the positive impact creating such good relationships can attract in near future.

She said, “service year has made possible so many beautiful and formidable relationships leading to awesome marriage unions, an avalanche of testimonies of corps members who met their partners during their service year abound.”

Lota also urged the youths to obey all camp rules and regulations, as well as avoid vices such as cultism and drug abuse. She encouraged the female corps members to dress decently, modestly, and gorgeously.

She further advised the corps members to utilize the opportunity provided by the SAED platform to acquire skills; and exploit the financial opportunities given by funding partners, such as the CBN, National Directorate of Employment, Bank of Industry, and Heritage Bank, to empower and grow these skills into businesses.

In a statement made available to our correspondent by the Public Relations Officer of NYSC in Makurdi, Mrs Victoria Ogwuche encouraged corps members to be prayerful, be conscious of unguided utterances, and above all pray for Nigeria and those at the helm of leadership.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mr Abe Dankaro Ashumate commended the support of the Benue State Government as well as the corps members for high level of discipline exhibited so far

Highlights of the visit were the presentation of cash gifts to some groups of corps members.