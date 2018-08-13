The Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Jigawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, said that 75 per cent of corps members were posted to rural areas where their services are most needed.

Muhammad stated this in Dutse on Monday at the terminal parade/closing ceremony of Batch “B” corps members deployed to the state.

He explained that the corps members were posted to secondary schools and basic health facilities to teach and serve the people.

The coordinator charged them to respect the culture of their host communities and learn their languages, according to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN.

“My dear corps members, I am happy to inform you that the people of Jigawa are hospitable, peace-loving and always ready to show love to all and sundry.

“These good people are genuinely excited and willing to receive you into their midst so there is no cause for alarm.

“As you start your service, let it be known to you that the issue of discipline shall not in any way be compromised.

“It is exceptionally important that you adhere strictly to the NYSC rules and regulations which have been codified in the NYSC bye-laws,” he said.

The State Gov., Alhaji Muhammad Badaru, in his speech admonished the corps members to be responsible and remain as disciplined citizens of the country.

Badaru, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Adamu Fanini, urged corp members to shun cultism, political violence, and religious intolerance and any anti-social behaviours.