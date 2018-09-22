The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Katsina State coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, has disclosed that the scheme has partnered with Katsina Youth Craft Village to create opportunities for corps members to perfect the skills they acquired at the orientation camp.

The NYSC coordinator, who made this known in Katsina, expressed gratitude to the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari for the use of the craft village by the corps members for their in-camp training practical and post camp training by those posted to Katsina metropolis and environs.

Sanda also commended the corps members for what they had achieved through their exposure to lectures, languages, sports, drills, leadership and entrepreneurship development within their short period in the camp to position themselves on the path of self-reliance and nation building.

She said: “It is my candid believe that with the rigorous but educative and informative activities embarked upon by these corps members for the 21 day camp, they are now ‘good to go.’

Accordingly, I have painstakingly posted these (1278) corps members taking cognizance of the four critical areas of education, agriculture, health and infrastructure as well as the needs of the state.”

The state governor, represented by his special adviser on youth development, Ibrahim Khalil Aminu, was optimistic that the corps members were in a better position after the camp to tolerate one another, cultivate the spirit of love, peace and unity of the nation.

“The service year is a golden period for you to explore the needs of your immediate community, discuss with the opinion leaders of such community on how to execute the projects. I can assure you that my administration is ever ready to reward any corps member who embarked on individual community development project,” said Masari.

He assured the corps members of favourable environment throughout the service year, saying the state has been adjudged second to none in peace and security in the country.