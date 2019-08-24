<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youths Service Corps has caught two fake corps members among the current set of 2019 Batch B stream II deployed to Katsina State.

Their identities were given as Offor Chinelo Blessing with registration No. KT/19B/3696 and call-up No. NYSC /ISU/2019/260/22 purportedly from Imo State University with a fake degree in Insurance and Actuarial Science.

The other is Meaienwa Chimdinma Ngozi with registration number KT/19B/3836 and call-up No. NYSC /ISU/2019/259331 purportedly also from the same university with a B.A in Education/English language.

The state coordinator, NYSC Katsina State, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, who confirmed the development on Saturday, disclosed how the fake female corps members were caught.

He said, “The two corps members were caught through a security report from the DG, NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

“I got a security report from the DG that the two of them were carrying fake certificates. Based on that, he set out the security network to trap them.”

Yahaya added that the two corps members had allegedly confessed to committing the offence.

He added “We will like to follow due process in handling the case by arraigning them before the camp court today before they would be decamped today (Saturday.)”