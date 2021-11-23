NYSC mobilises 1,600 corps members to Bauchi

No fewer than 1,600 corps members have been mobilised to Bauchi State for the 2021 Batch C, Stream 2 orientation.

Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps in the state, said this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the orientation would hold from November 24 to December 14, at the state’s permanent orientation camp, Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

He said prospective corps members would only be allowed into the camp after being certified COVID-19 negative by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Abubakar said any corps member who tested positive would be referred to the NCDC isolation centre outside the orientation camp for treatment.

He added that only 200 persons would be registered per day.

He said: “Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective corps member to avoid overcrowding.

“Participants are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC byelaws.”

The Coordinator advised the corps members to be punctual, diligent and comply with the camp’s acceptable dress code.

Abubakar warned that defaulters would also be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC byelaws.

“Negligence of the NYSC dressing code will not be tolerated,” he said.

Newsmen report that 1,500 corps members were mobilised to the state for the 2021 Batch C Stream 1 in October.