The Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, on Monday said corps members deployed to rural areas of the state would be paid N10,000 monthly each.

Obiano stated this while declaring close the 2019 Batch ‘B’ stream two orientation course at the Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of the State.

He said the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Umuawulu/Mbaukwu would be completed and handed over to the management in October

He added that the handover ceremony would be part of the activities marking this year’s nation’s Independence Anniversary.

He said, “I hereby affirm that the resolve to complete the Permanent Orientation camp will be handed over to the NYSC as part of the activities marking the Independence Anniversary of Nigeria as promised”.

The governor said the perimeter fencing of the facility had been completed, while the interior and exterior painting of the place had commenced.

“My administration would not rest until every amenity required for use by the 2019 Batch ‘C’ corps members are put in place.

“Let me again assure you that when completed, the ultra-modern NYSC Permanent Orientation camp will be the best nationwide,” he said

He said a reward system had been put in place to appreciate corps members who distinguished themselves during their service year.

”We are implementing an upward review of N10,000 monthly allowance in favour of corps members in rural and difficult-to-reach areas.

“I am also directing corps members employers in the state to live up to their responsibility of accepting, nurturing and caring for NYSC members who have been placed in their employ.”

Speaking, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Kehinde Aremu applauded the understanding and resilience of corps members throughout the duration of the course amidst infrastructural deficiencies.

He thanked the Anglican communion for making available its facilities for the scheme.

A total of 1,615 corps members who were inducted at the opening ceremony, completed the three-week course.