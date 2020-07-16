



The Kano State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Aisha Mohammad, says six corps members would repeat the service year, while sixteen others have their service year extended for committing various offences.

Mohammad made the disclosure during the presentation of certificates to the stream two batch two corps members who have completed the service year, held at Federal Secretariat, Kano State.

She said a total of 2,677 corps members successfully completed the service year in Kano State.

The coordinator maintained that no COVID-19 case was recorded among the corps members during the service year in the state.





She noted that NYSC had already made all the necessary arrangements for ensuring safe returns of the corps members to their respective home states.

She charged them to be fully kitted during the course of their journey back home with a view to ensuring their security.

The coordinator advised the Corps members to make maximum utilization of the skills they acquired during the camp and post-camp training to make them self reliant and employers of labour.

The presentation of the certificates was conducted under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.