National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members who are serving in Oyo State have donated hand sanitizers, face masks and hand sanitizers produced by them to the Oyo State Government.

NYSC Coordinator in Oyo State, Mrs. Grace Ogbuogebe, presented the items to the state government on behalf of the Corps members at an event held on Tuesday.

The items donated include, four cartons of Hand Sanitizers (500ml, 200ml, 100ml), two cartons of re-usable face masks and two cartons of liquid hand wash (500ml).

Ogbuogebe said that NYSC would stop at nothing in ensuring that every effort within its capacity is utilized to assist in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the globe.

She asserted that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Corps members have been challenged to compliment what the government was doing to stop the spread of the pandemic.

“Following this challenge and the directive of the Director General of the scheme Brig. Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, NYSC Oyo Corps members ventured into the production of these protective items to compliment the effort of the state government in curbing the pandemic,” she said.





Ogbuogebe further stated that the items which were produced by the Corps members under the SAED project is 99% WHO standard.

She said that the Corps members were not deterred by the cost but what it could achieve towards the fight against the pandemic.

While making the donation to the state government at the Ministry of Health, Ogbuogebe declared that the Oyo State Government through the supervising ministry (Ministry of Youth and Sports) has always supported the scheme in the State.

“In this trying period which requires collective efforts and expertise, the NYSC Oyo State has taken up the challenge to assist the State Government within its capacity to combat the pandemic,” she added.

While receiving the items on behalf of the State Government, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, commended the Corps members for their kind gesture.

He said the support of the scheme was an encouragement to the frontline medical personnel, while calling on the Corps members to continue upholding the ideals of the National Youth Service Corps.