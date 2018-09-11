A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Mahmud Hakeem, has reconstructed a tap water stand in Share, the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fetching point is cited at Baale’s Compound Square in Share.

At the brief commissioning ceremony, the donor, Hakeem said he committed an undisclosed amount to the project as part of his Community Development (CD) project to the host community.

The youth corps member, who explained that the fetching point was destroyed by a rainstorm, said the water stand was one of the major sources of getting water to hundreds of people around the area.

“The tap water stand is one of the major sources of getting water to the people living around the area.

“Unfortunately, it got damaged by rainstorm. I took the responsibility of renovating the point in order to put it back to usage,” Hakeem said.

Hakeem, who serving his primary assignment at Muslim Community Junior Secondary School, Share, noted that he carried out the project purely as charity and not to secure any favour or reward from individuals, corporate organisations or government.

Reacting, the Olueso of Baale compound, Share, Mr Sumonu Salami, thanked Hakeem for investing his personal resources in the repair of the water fetching point, saying that residents of the community would remain grateful for the gesture.

Salami encouraged other Corps members to make meaningful contributions to their host communities.

NAN also reports that the Hakeem, a native of Saki in Oyo State, is a graduate of Food Science and Nutrition from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger.