



Impressed by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s youth-centric health programmes as well as the planned health insurance scheme in the state, an Edo youth, Miss Asika Obehi Constance, has embarked on a health awareness campaign across major markets and hospitals in Benin City.

The campaign engaged medical and physical education experts in raising awareness and providing moral support to cancer victims and survivors.

It held in major markets, including Santana Market, New Benin Market as well as Faith Mediplex and Central Hospital, all in Benin City, the state capital.

Miss Obehi, in a chat with journalists, said that she organised the health awareness programme in support of the numerous health policies of the state government and wanted to show support for result-oriented and people-focused developmental strides of the governor.

A physical health educator, Miss Obehi, is a youth corps member attached to EdoJobs, the state government’s skills development agency.

She said the cancer awareness campaign is a community development service with a campaign team of 50 persons, including three medical doctors, two health educators and three cancer survivors.

According to her, “It was a sensitisation campaign that took us to market places like Santana Market and New Benin Market, in Benin City, to enlighten and educate the women about cancer. We shared flyers and taught them how to check themselves for breast cancer, which is common cancer among women.

“We needed to raise awareness because a lot of people only get to know about the ailment when it is at an advanced stage. So, we wanted to enlighten the people and also throw our weight behind the governor’s health initiatives.”

She said that at the medical centers, including Faith Mediplex Central Hospital, the team spoke to cancer patients and gave them moral support and gifts.