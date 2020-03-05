<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Akwa Ibom, Mr Julius Amusan, said on Thursday that five corps members serving in the state died during the 2019 Batch “A” service year.

Amusan who made the closure during the passing out parade of the corps members in Uyo, said the corps members died in different circumstances.

“May I, therefore, humbly request that we observe a minute silence in memory of the late patriots. May their souls continue to rest in perfect peace,” he prayed.

He said 23 members would repeat the service and explained that seven of them absconded while 16 violated the schemes’ by-laws.

The coordinator said the absconded members had been recommended to repeat the service whenever they showed up.

Amusan commended those that successfully completed the mandatory service.

In his remarks, Gov. Udom Emmanuel promised to improve the welfare of corps members in the state.





Emmanuel, represented by Mrs. Mary Bassey, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, commended the Federal Government for increasing the monthly allowance of corps members from N19, 800 to N33, 000.

“On our part, this government will not relent in paying adequate attention to the welfare and security of corps members.

“I commend your zeal and welcome you to the larger society where you are expected to continue to make individual and collective contributions towards national growth and development.

“Let me state here clearly that the National Youth Service Corps has been a critical partner in the development of Akwa Ibom state.

“Your contributions in the implementation of government policies and programmes impacted greatly on all sectors, particularly education, agriculture, infrastructural development and health care delivery.

“The government and people of Akwa Ibom state cannot compensate you adequately for filling the gap in our educational and socio economic lives,” Emmanuel said.

Newsmen report that 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members deployed to the state were 2,582.