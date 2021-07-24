NYSC launches monthly sanitation in Niger

Niger State Secretariat of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the weekend launched the nationwide monthly environmental sanitation exercise across the 25 local government areas of the state.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim was on hand to flag- off the monthly exercise tagged “Clean Environment/Good Hygiene: Panacea for Good Health and Long Life at the Emir’s Palace in Minna.”

The DG, NYSC, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim, who was represented by the Scheme’s Coordinator in Niger State, Mrs. Funmilayo Ajayi explained that environmental sanitation was one of the key requirements for the prevention of diseases and their escalation.

He said the exercise was meant to enlighten the Nigerian public, especially the rural dwellers on the health risk of poor hygiene with focus on prevention of contamination of food, water and the environment.

The Director General, stressed that the exercise would include mobilization of members of community to participate in the exercise as well as sensitisation, disease surveillance and report of outbreaks.

He noted that most ailments were diagnosed and treated during the recently conducted nationwide medical outreach, tagged: “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers by corp members,” which impacted on the lives of people was as a result of poor hygiene.

Ibrahim, from the Nigerian Army Education Corps expressed optimism that continuation of the sanitation exercise would help reduce to the barest minimum malaria, cholera and other related disease in the state in particular and the country at large.

In his remarks, Emir of Minna, HRM Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Farouk Bahago, said that clean environment prevents transmission of diseases, adding that cleanness was one of the secret for people to live a long life.

The Royal Father, who was represented by Dr. Mohammed Dankaka, Maianguwan Nasarawa, called on the general public to ensure their environment was clean and pledges the emirate support for the sustainability of the exercise.

Deputy Director, Corps Welfare and Health Services from the Scheme’s Head Office, in Abuja, Mr. Sunday Aroni, said the exercise was an upshoot of the recently conducted medical outreach.

He thereby called on the corps members to avail themselves with the exercise in order to have a healthy environment.