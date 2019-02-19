



The National Youths Service Corps has said the challenges of welfare facing corps members on election duty are unfortunate and not part of the memorandum of understanding it signed with the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The NYSC noted that “the unpleasant occurrences are totally at variance with the spirit of memorandum” adding that it was currently meeting with the INEC management to address the corps members’ welfare issues before the rescheduled elections.

In a statement on Monday by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the body said INEC had assured it of adequate arrangements for transport, accommodation and security, noting that it expected improved safety and welfare.

Adeyemi said, “While the incidents have been adduced to the logistic challenges which the INEC experienced, the NYSC wishes to note that the unpleasant occurrences are totally at variance with the spirit of our MoU with INEC. Therefore, we are currently engaged in discussion with INEC management towards ensuring that these and all other sundry issues bordering on the welfare and security of corps members are quickly addressed before the rescheduled elections.”