National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) kits sellers said they made massive sales this week at the popular Monday market in Dutse Alhaji, FCT as Batch A corps members resume camp nationwide.

The market which holds only on Mondays and Saturdays are usually affected by seasons and events taking place; this week’s goods were more of NYSC items.

Some of the sellers, who spoke on Sunday, said they earn their income mostly within the NYSC camping period or recruitment camp for Para military.

Mrs Chioma Ochigbo, a trader who sells NYSC clothes at the market, said that she makes great sales at this time of the year.

“Most of the graduates rush to buy the needed clothes during this period as they will be going to camp.

“A pair of short ranges from N400 to N500 while white tennis shoes ranges from N600 to N800 but the price largely depend on the size.

“The business is okay and since I sell NYSC clothes, the patronage is high just for few market days as people will soon go to camp and nobody will buy afterward.”

Also Mrs Ijeoma Onyinyechi who happen to be selling for her sister in the market disclosed that this is her second time of coming to the market.

She also stressed the fact that transportation and space in the market are major challenges to the business.

“I come from Niger state, it’s difficult to get transportation to this place on time and if am not here early I will not get space; like today, I am sharing with someone because I came really late.

“Also, if the sales are not much, it’s really difficult for us to make gain after paying N1000 for the space. I urge the government to provide affordable shops for us in the council.”

Another trader, Mrs Nneka Obi, who lives in Kubwa said that she makes more sales in Duste market than in Kubwa market.

She said that people believe things are cheaper in Dutse Monday market than any other market.

“People prefer to buy at bush markets as they feel it’s cheaper and really, things are affordable here.

“Even though I live in Kubwa which is not far from the NYSC orientation camp, I prefer coming to sell here as the space rent is not expensive compared to the one at the camp.

“The prices are dropping as there are more traders selling the white shirts, shorts and shoes today compared to last two weeks.

“Today is the last day am coming here, as people will be going to camp and there wouldn’t be sales till next batch are going to camp,” she said.

Mr Sani Achima, a customer, said they prefer buying things in bulk at Dutse market because things are cheaper, affordable and of good quality.

“The market is peaceful and safe for buying and selling as sellers travel from nearby villages and States to sell their goods,” he said.