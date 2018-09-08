The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Sale Zakari Kazaure, has debunked rumours of increment in the monthly allowances of serving corps members across the country by the Federal Government.

He said corps members are not different from civil servants, adding that whenever the minimum wage of civil servants is increased, increment in corps members’ allowance will automatically be effected.

Kazaure spoke at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Issele-Uku, Delta State while addressing the 2018 batch ‘B’ (stream II) corps members posted to Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states and are presently under going the three-week orientation course.

He gave the assurance that the NYSC is in corroboration with all security agencies to guarantee the safety of corps members in their various places of primary assignments.

Kazaure cautioned corps members deployed to the three states against sharp practices, urging them to maintain neutrality if they are called upon as ad-hoc workers for the 2019 general elections.

Besides, he admonished them to avoid being involved in “yahoo business, 419, night parties and not to be deceived by politicians as 2019 election is coming closer.

“Any where you find yourselves, be neutral. Also be good ambassadors and be patriotic to your country. Anyone found wanting will be dealt with.”

Coordinator of NYSC in Delta State, Mr. Omotade Benjamin Ayodele, informed the DG that a total of 2,084 corps members were deployed to the three states for the 2018 batch ‘B’ service year.

Omotade disclosed that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Warri, has assisted in purchasing drugs for the camp clinic and laboratory equipment, adding also that the camp management has utilized the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) from the camp to purchase some facilities.