The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bayelsa has inaugurated a centre for its Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre is located at Okaka in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Inaugurating the centre on Saturday, Mrs Loto Bolade, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, described skills acquisition as an important tool for economic growth.

Bolade pointed out that promoting skills acquisition was one of the objectives of the NYSC as enshrined in the Act mandating the scheme to “ enable Nigerian youths acquire the spirit of self-reliance.’’

She expressed happiness that corps members had continued to benefit from the SAED programme with training to acquire skills in no fewer than 14 vocations.

“This NYSC Bayelsa SAED Centre is to provide a platform where corps members with various skills can assemble to train other youths.“ The centre can also generate funds from its operations.

“I charge the Assistant Director/Head of SAED to mobilise serving corps members to make good use of the centre for the overall advantage of service corps and corps members,’’ she said. Mrs Ogechi Mba, an Assistant Director and Head of SAED in Bayelsa, gave an assurance that the centre would be put to maximum use.

Mba explained that the centre would commence with fashion designing, shoe making and event management units while others would be gradually introduced to cover the 14 skills selected.