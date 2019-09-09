<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the recent outbreak of Yellow Fever recorded in Bauchi State, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commenced the immunisation of members deployed to the state.

State Coordinator Alhaji Bashir Shehu disclosed this on Monday during the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2019 Batch B, Stream II contingent.

Shehu said the vaccination would cover not only the newly-deployed NYSC members but would be extended to those who are already serving in all 20 local governments of the northeastern state.

According to Shehu, the immunisation is being conducted by health personnel from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi.

“Furthermore, we have consistently assured the Corps members that Bauchi is a very peaceful and NYSC-friendly state. May I, therefore, appeal to the state government, security agencies, our royal fathers, religious and community leaders and indeed all the good people of the state to continue to make concerted efforts at ensuring adequate security for the Corps members,” the State Coordinator said.

In his speech, Governor, Bala Mohammed, represented by a state commissioners, Hajara Gidado, urged the NYSC members to make meaningful contributions to the development of their host communities by bringing to bear the skills and knowledge they’ve acquired from their orientation course.