The 2,163 Batch A Stream 2, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Enugu State were discharged from the one year service without the usual match past and fan fair.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the out gone corps members on Thursday received their discharge certificates simultaneously in the 17 local governments of their primary assignments in the state.

Some of the former corps members told NAN that they were not happy with the development as they missed the pomp and pageantry that characterized the event.

A corps member from Enugu State, Mrs Chinwe Abah said she was not able to bid farewell to some of her friends serving in different parts of the state.

“I missed the parades and opportunity to bid farewell to my friends from other states. I hope to meet them sometime in future,’’ she said.

Abah however, expressed joy that the service year was over and prayed to get a job as soon as possible.

Alima Yusuf who hails from Kwara State said the service helped her to know more about the people and culture of Igbos.

“My service year has taught me a lot and added to my experience. I was a teacher in a rural secondary school and I was able to bond with the students.

“So, if I get a teaching job, I will be able to execute what I have learnt,’’ she said.

The mathematics graduate from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, also added that she was very happy to have concluded her service year.

Another discharged corps member, Mr Obinna Ojiako from Anambra State, said the scheme had exposed him to many things as well as lots of experience.

Ojiako said he intended to capitalise on the fish farming and Agro allied skill he acquired through the Skill Acquisition programme by going into full time farming.

Speaking in an interview, the Coordinator of NYSC in Enugu State, Alhaji Wada Ikaka said that out of the 2,163 outgoing corps members, six distinguished themselves and would be given different awards.

Ikaka said that five corps members would repeat the service for absconding from service while two other members, a male and a female died during the service year.

The coordinator congratulated them for completing their one year service in the state and contributing to the development of the various communities where they served.

He however, advised them to make use of the skills acquired through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) to create employment rather than seeking for white collar jobs.