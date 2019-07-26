<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An outgoing 2018 Batch “B” National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member abducted during the February general election in Anambra State was on Thursday celebrated by the NYSC for her gallantry and resilience.

The corps member, Onisuru Oghenetega, who worked as an ad-hoc official during the poll, was celebrated during the passing out parade with five others who distinguished themselves in their places of primary assignment.

Speaking at Ajali in Orumba North Local Government, the State Coordinator, Kehinde Aremu, said he chose the council to appreciate the corps members’ doggedness and commitment to the scheme.

He said he was impressed by Oghenetega’s determination to carry out her primary assignment despite the bitter experience.

Aremu said: “I’m happy to see one of the corps members who was kidnapped during the last general election here with us hale and hearty.

“One would have expected her to seek redeployment following the trauma she went through after the incident.”

The coordinator thanked the corps members for their diligence and urged them to practise the skills they had learnt during their assignments.

He said he was aware that some of them had built relationships during the service, urging them not to be in a hurry to dispose of such contacts, as they would be relevant in future.

Council Chairman Dr. Ikwueto Obinna hailed the corps members for their contributions, especially in the health care and education sectors.

“We have corps members who really added values to our health sector and our education sector,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Oghenetega said she was not traumatised as expected, adding that she would like to return to the state anytime. She described Anambra as safe.

Five of the 64 outgoing corps members were rewarded with a certificate of recognition and a standing fan each in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the council.